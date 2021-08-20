ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €14.00 by Berenberg Bank

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.25 ($14.42).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.