ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Update

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 78.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.