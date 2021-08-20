ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Update

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
ING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.
ING stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.08.
About ING Groep
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
