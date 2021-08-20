InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.89

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 117445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INNV shares. Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth about $26,747,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,487,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

