Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of INOV opened at $40.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83. Inovalon has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Inovalon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Inovalon by 282.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 65,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 48,172 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Inovalon by 388.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 141,417 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Inovalon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inovalon by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after buying an additional 117,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

