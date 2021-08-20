Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 46,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 510,435 shares.The stock last traded at $40.40 and had previously closed at $40.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth about $1,450,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

