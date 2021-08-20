Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190,000.00

Equities analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to post sales of $190,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $280,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $240,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $950,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $135.15 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $655.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In other news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $93,584.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,904 shares in the company, valued at $715,659.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,827.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,603 shares of company stock worth $897,457. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

INO stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,291,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937,599. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

