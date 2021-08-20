Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF) traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 8,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67.

Input Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INPCF)

Input Capital Corp. engages in buying and selling canola from western Canadian farmers. It specializes in the sale of canola purchased from farmers to grain handling companies and canola crushing plants located across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The company was founded by Douglas A. Emsley, Brad Farquhar and Gord Nystuen on October 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

