Insider Buying: 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) CEO Purchases $125,116.20 in Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.15.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $85,463,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 85.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $159,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,343,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $561,677,000 after buying an additional 1,152,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

