Insider Buying: Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Insider Buys A$14,999.04 in Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) insider David Foster bought 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$10.08 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of A$14,999.04 ($10,713.60).
The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 194.97%.
About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
Further Reading: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.