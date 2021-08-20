Insider Buying: Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Insider Buys A$14,999.04 in Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) insider David Foster bought 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$10.08 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of A$14,999.04 ($10,713.60).

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 194.97%.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

