Insider Buying: Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Director James E. Davison acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GEL stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $965.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.77.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on GEL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,101,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 518,367 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,961,000 after purchasing an additional 806,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,905,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 624,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.