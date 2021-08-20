Insider Buying: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Buys $144,750.00 in Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HLF opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $45,945,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,582,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,105,000. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

