Insider Buying: Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) CEO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) CEO Brian F. Coleman acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.44 million, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 1,437.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 286,049 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,249,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 64,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.