Insider Buying: Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) CEO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) CEO Brian F. Coleman acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.44 million, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34.
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 1,437.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 286,049 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,249,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 64,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Technologies Company Profile
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
