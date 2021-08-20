Insider Buying: Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) CEO Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) CEO Adrian Adams purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $279,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,669.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IMPL opened at $13.22 on Friday. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Analysts forecast that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on IMPL shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMPL. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $33,653,000. Norwest Venture Partners Xiv LP purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,233,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,530,000. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,424,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

