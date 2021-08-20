Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Purchases 12 Shares of Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,983 ($38.97) per share, for a total transaction of £357.96 ($467.68).

Robert MacLeod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Robert MacLeod sold 5,780 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,970 ($38.80), for a total value of £171,666 ($224,282.73).

On Wednesday, July 21st, Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) per share, for a total transaction of £366.48 ($478.81).

On Wednesday, June 16th, Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,212 ($41.96) per share, for a total transaction of £385.44 ($503.58).

Shares of LON:JMAT remained flat at $GBX 2,977 ($38.89) during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 367,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,271. The company has a market cap of £5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,055.41. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,101 ($27.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

