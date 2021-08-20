Insider Buying: Kinovo plc (LON:KINO) Insider Purchases 10,285 Shares of Stock

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO) insider Clive Lovett purchased 10,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £1,851.30 ($2,418.74).

Shares of KINO stock opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Friday. Kinovo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 32.15 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 40.97 ($0.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.49. The firm has a market cap of £22.34 million and a PE ratio of 121.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.47%.

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

