Insider Buying: LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LiveXLive Media stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.93. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 391.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LIVX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

