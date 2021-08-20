Insider Buying: Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Director Tom Gwydir purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NEPH stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.75. 3,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,988. Nephros, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $79.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

NEPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nephros by 91,380.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nephros in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nephros by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nephros by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Nephros by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

