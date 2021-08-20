Insider Buying: Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) CEO Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $108.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after buying an additional 666,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 49,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after buying an additional 293,514 shares during the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.