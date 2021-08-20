Insider Buying: Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Senior Officer Buys C$40,039.00 in Stock

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Senior Officer Mike Crawley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.04 per share, with a total value of C$40,039.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,885,050.18.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$41.07 on Friday. Northland Power Inc. has a 1 year low of C$35.34 and a 1 year high of C$51.45. The stock has a market cap of C$9.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 143.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NPI. TD Securities cut their price target on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.95.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

