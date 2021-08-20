Insider Buying: NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) CEO Buys $104,160.00 in Stock

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DNOW opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Get NOW alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,821,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,563,000 after buying an additional 1,375,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after buying an additional 838,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NOW by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 671,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 762,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 574,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.