Insider Buying: Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director Acquires $24,841.25 in Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director John M. Cannon acquired 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $24,841.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,687.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

APTS stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. Research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 113.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.