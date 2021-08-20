Insider Selling: Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Sells 5,836 Shares of Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert M. Bakish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30.

On Friday, July 16th, Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $729,478.90.

Shares of AVID traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.50. 251,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,506. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVID. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 539.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 169,237 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

