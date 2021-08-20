Insider Selling: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) SVP Sells $179,500.00 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $5,682,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 135.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 295,328 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

