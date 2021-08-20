Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Sells $423,817.65 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $423,817.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $153.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.