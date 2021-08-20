Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Sells $165,750.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $165,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Xueyan Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Xueyan Wang sold 13,903 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $559,595.75.

On Thursday, July 29th, Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $380,479.92.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Xueyan Wang sold 30,407 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,233,916.06.

Coursera stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on COUR shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Coursera in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth $159,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth $207,000. Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth $12,032,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth $43,723,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

