Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) VP Sells $329,827.20 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) VP Ryan Nicholson sold 3,264 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $329,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.64. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 14.6% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

