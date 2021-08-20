Insider Selling: Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider Sells $242,067.28 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) insider David Moatazedi sold 22,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $242,067.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Moatazedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, David Moatazedi sold 47,737 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $541,814.95.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.85. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after buying an additional 446,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 547,576 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 704.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 526,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 184,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 141,825 shares in the last quarter. 17.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOLS. Barclays lowered their price target on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

