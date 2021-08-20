Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells 20,896 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 20,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $2,896,603.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,569,786.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Evan Jones sold 20,131 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $2,549,591.15.

On Thursday, August 5th, Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52.

Shares of GSHD traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.79. The company had a trading volume of 126,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,293. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.95. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 154,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

