Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Sells 170 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 170 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $18,752.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,781.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ PTON opened at $107.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.27. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.29 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.87 and a beta of 0.67.
Several research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.
Peloton Interactive Company Profile
Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
