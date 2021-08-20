Insider Selling: Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Senior Officer Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Senior Officer Maureen Ann Kelly sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$11,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,903 shares in the company, valued at C$2,401,411.

Maureen Ann Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 31st, Maureen Ann Kelly sold 500 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.91, for a total transaction of C$16,455.00.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$35.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.48. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76. Russel Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RUS shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.86.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

