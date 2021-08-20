Insider Selling: Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Director Sells 1,975 Shares of Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $83,029.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Harold M. Stratton II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Strattec Security alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, Harold M. Stratton II sold 2,518 shares of Strattec Security stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $109,608.54.

Strattec Security stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. Strattec Security Co. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.17.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 136.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the first quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.