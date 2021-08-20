Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Sells 5,403 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,595.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Jonathan Segal sold 44,126 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $490,239.86.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jonathan Segal sold 11,378 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $123,337.52.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Segal sold 9,303 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $106,240.26.

On Monday, June 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $62,730.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Segal sold 128,648 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,256.64.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jonathan Segal sold 24,385 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $276,769.75.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Segal sold 13,800 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $150,144.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $71,690.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $343,183.26.

On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $210,046.76.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $325.35 million, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.30.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STKS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The ONE Group Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,794,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

