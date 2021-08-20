Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Sells 5,403 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,595.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 13th, Jonathan Segal sold 44,126 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $490,239.86.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Jonathan Segal sold 11,378 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $123,337.52.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Segal sold 9,303 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $106,240.26.
- On Monday, June 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $62,730.00.
- On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Segal sold 128,648 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,256.64.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Jonathan Segal sold 24,385 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $276,769.75.
- On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Segal sold 13,800 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $150,144.00.
- On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $71,690.40.
- On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $343,183.26.
- On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $210,046.76.
NASDAQ STKS opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $325.35 million, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.30.
STKS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The ONE Group Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,794,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
