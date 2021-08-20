Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd’s Quiet Period Set To End on August 23rd (NASDAQ:IINN)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s (NASDAQ:IINN) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 23rd. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. had issued 2,909,091 shares in its initial public offering on July 14th. The total size of the offering was $16,029,091 based on an initial share price of $5.51. During Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $6.18.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

