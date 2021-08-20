Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Up 28.8% in July

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the July 15th total of 861,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $204.77 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $109.29 and a 12 month high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

