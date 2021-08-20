Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of IPPLF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.59. 27,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,068. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.19. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.3838 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

