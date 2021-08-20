Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Raised to C$20.50

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.66.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$19.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.18. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$11.23 and a twelve month high of C$21.01.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.