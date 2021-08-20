Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $303,000.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:KBWR traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.83. 2,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,198. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $67.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.