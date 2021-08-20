Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,705,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,045,000 after purchasing an additional 453,306 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 113,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 208,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 23,856 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.13 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.23.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

