Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Holdings Boosted by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 83,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,399,000.

SPHQ stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. 1,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,946. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25.

