Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.
In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 41,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.
Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Investar had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 18.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.
Investar Company Profile
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
