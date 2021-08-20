Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Investar by 576.9% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 619,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 528,393 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Investar by 269.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investar by 476.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 112,463 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Investar by 823.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 99,334 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Investar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,649 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 41,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Investar had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 18.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

