Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 46,818 call options on the company. This is an increase of 850% compared to the average daily volume of 4,928 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,007,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,778,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 335.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 757,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $38,394,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $31,135,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FL traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 449,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,158. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

