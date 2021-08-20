Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on INVH. Berenberg Bank lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.46.

NYSE INVH opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 103.13, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,158,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 727,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 272,218 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 878,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,312,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,252,000 after purchasing an additional 201,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.