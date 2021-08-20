ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Price Target Cut to $3.70 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $4.20 to $3.70 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE IO opened at $1.03 on Monday. ION Geophysical has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.29.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.19). Analysts forecast that ION Geophysical will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ION Geophysical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in ION Geophysical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ION Geophysical during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

