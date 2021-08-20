Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,197,000 after buying an additional 2,742,717 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $44,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,837,000 after purchasing an additional 487,820 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 949,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,678,000 after purchasing an additional 330,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $12,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540 over the last 90 days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IONS stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

