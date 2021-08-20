IoTeX (IOTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $801.67 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $801.67 million and $142.73 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00151673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00058536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.63 or 0.00867888 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002273 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

