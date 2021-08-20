IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) & Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Head-To-Head Review

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and IPG Photonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $45.51 billion 12.60 $18.19 billion $3.39 32.60 IPG Photonics $1.20 billion 7.49 $159.57 million $3.81 44.14

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than IPG Photonics. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and IPG Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 4 4 0 2.50 IPG Photonics 0 4 4 0 2.50

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus price target of $127.01, indicating a potential upside of 14.92%. IPG Photonics has a consensus price target of $219.61, indicating a potential upside of 30.59%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 38.14% 29.16% 19.32% IPG Photonics 16.24% 10.32% 9.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.

