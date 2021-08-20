IQeon (IQN) Market Cap Reaches $10.83 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00004014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IQeon has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. IQeon has a market cap of $10.83 million and $649,420.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00058057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.90 or 0.00836314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00049363 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002103 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

