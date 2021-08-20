iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IQ. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CLSA raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.20. 12,741,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,337,246. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.64.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $139,608,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iQIYI by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in iQIYI by 982.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,118,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $72,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

