Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Shares of Isabella Bank stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.38 million and a P/E ratio of 13.73. Isabella Bank has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Isabella Bank will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Isabella Bank’s payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

