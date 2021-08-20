iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 154.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000.

IUSG opened at $104.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.85. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43.

